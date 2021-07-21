Andhra registers 2K more Covid cases, 19 deaths

As many as 2,527 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 19 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 515, Chittoor 318, Prakasam 303, West Godavari 288, Krishna 249, Nellore 206, Guntur 182, Visakhapatnam 133, Kadapa 111, Anantapur 69, Kurnool 61, Srikakulam 49, and Vizianagaram 43.

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 19 more persons succumbed in the past 24 hours, taking the state's Covid death toll to 13,197.

With 86,280 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.38 crore mark.

