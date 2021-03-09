Andhra's active Covid cases climb to 1,038

Meanwhile, the state logged 118 new Covid infections, pushing the tally over 8.9 lakh, even as 89 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amaravati, March 10 (IANS) The continuing resurgence of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has pushed the count to 1,038, health officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 38, followed by Krishna (21), Visakhapatnam (15), Guntur (12) and East Godavari (11).

Among other places, Kadapa (5), Anantapur and Nellore (4 each), West Godavari (3), Srikakulam and Kurnool (2 each) and Prakasam (1).

No infection was reported from Vizianagaram district.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.23 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, no new deaths occurred due to the pandemic in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,176.

Powered by 89 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 8.82 lakh.

With 45,079 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.43 crore mark on Tuesday.

--IANS

sth/sdr/