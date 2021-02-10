Andhra's active Covid cases drop below 900

In the past 24 hours, the state logged 50 new Covid cases, pushing its tally to over 8.88 lakh, even as 121 more persons have recovered from the disease.

Amaravati, Feb 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday came down to 845 from 917 the previous day, health officials said.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases at 13, followed by Krishna and Visakhapatnam (8 each), Nellore (5), East Godavari and Guntur (4 each).

Kurnool and West Godavari recorded no cases.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all the Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.62 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 7,161.

The total recoveries in the state have crossed 8.8 lakh.

--IANS

sth/sdr/