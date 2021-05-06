Andrea tested positive for COVID19!

Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah has tested positive for COVID19. The actress played "If at all the world were mine" on her piano and posted a note on Instagram confirming that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well . Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru its worst Covid crisis.. and as always when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all", wrote Andrea on Instagram.
"Stay safe, this too shall pass. See you on the other side", she signed off. On the work front, she has Aranmanai 3, Kaa,Vattam, and Mysskin's Pisaasu 2 in the pipeline.