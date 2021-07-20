Andrea to join hands with Vetrimaaran once again!

Reliable sources tell us that the talented actress Andrea is currently shooting for a new film produced by Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Company. The yet-untitled film is being directed by an associate of Vetrimaaran. The shoot is silently progressing in Chennai, says a source in the know.

Andrea had earlier worked with Vetrimaaran in Vada Chennai. Besides this new film of Vetrimaaran, Andrea also plays a pivotal role in Mysskin's Pisaasu 2.