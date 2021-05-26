Andrea's noble initiative to help healthcare workers

Andrea visited the Guru Nanak College where she had the opportunity to witness the effort of the college administration and Commando Force of the TN Police in preparing hygienic meals for the healthcare workers.

The NGO has been feeding the healthcare workers for nearly one month now and they have now asked for funds from the good hearts to proceed with this noble initiative.

Posting pics from the campus, Andrea wrote: "Dear all, Last weekend, I had the opportunity to visit the lovely Guru Nanak college campus in Velachery, Chennai. It was such a heart-warming experience & here’s why... The Guru Nanak society in association with the Commando Force of the TN Police has taken up this lovely initiative of providing freshly cooked, hygienic meals to healthcare providers in the five main government hospitals of Chennai. I personally witnessed the cooking & packing of these meals. I cannot tell you how much this warmed my heart

️ Our healthcare workers are under so much stress, risking their lives to care for #covid patients. It’s time we all did our bit to show our care & concern for them! I’m going to do all I can to raise funds for this initiative, and I urge all of you to do the same …. Every donation, no matter how small will be appreciated.

Here is the Instagram post of the actress: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPS67AQLbCG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link