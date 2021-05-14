Andrew Garfield too 'sensitive' for social media

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield says he wants to stay away from social media because he is too sensitive and it wouldn't benefit his mental health.

"I don't think it would be beneficial to my mental health. I think I'm too sensitive, and I want to stay that way. What these platforms promise is some form of negative or positive feedback, and either one can be addictive for someone who equates attention with love," Garfield said, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.