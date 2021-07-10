Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is back, the sequel is 'Alien'

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 10th, 2021, 18:35:41hrs
alien

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is back with the sequel to his well appreciated Android Kunjappan ver 5.25. The sequel has been titled Alien. Santhosh T Kuruvilla is the producer.

Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is a comedy that came out in 2019 with Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.

Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is a robot sent by Soubin to his dad, played by Suraj, who lives alone in a village.

The movie was a big success at the box office and won three Kerala state film awards, including the best actor award for Suraj Venjarammoodu. 
 

