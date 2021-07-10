Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is back, the sequel is 'Alien'

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is back with the sequel to his well appreciated Android Kunjappan ver 5.25. The sequel has been titled Alien. Santhosh T Kuruvilla is the producer.
Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is a comedy that came out in 2019 with Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.
Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is a robot sent by Soubin to his dad, played by Suraj, who lives alone in a village.
The movie was a big success at the box office and won three Kerala state film awards, including the best actor award for Suraj Venjarammoodu.