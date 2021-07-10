Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is back, the sequel is 'Alien'

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is back with the sequel to his well appreciated Android Kunjappan ver 5.25. The sequel has been titled Alien. Santhosh T Kuruvilla is the producer.

Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 is a comedy that came out in 2019 with Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles.