Andy Serkis: There's nothing black and white about 'Venom' at all

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' director Serkis said: "In many ways this kind of film is what I love about storytelling. The way these comics work and the universe these characters exist in allows you so much - it allows for really truthful heartfelt emotional themes and it also allows for huge amounts of humour and thrills.

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Director Andy Serkis has shared his take on the character of 'Venom'. He says there is nothing black and white about it at all.

The movie brings back Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, and his symbiote 'Venom' who unleash a terrifying villain, serial killer Cletus Kasady played by triple Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson and his alien alter-ego 'Carnage'.

He said: "There's nothing black and white about Venom at all - there are so many grey areas and that's true with both the characters of Venom and Eddie Brock and of Cletus Kasady and his symbiote Carnage.

"They are hugely damaged individuals and both have lots of baggage. In fact there isn't a single character in the movie that doesn't have that. And I love that you can really fully investigate the baggage that they are all carrying."

"And (screenwriter) Kelly Marcel has really extracted the most out of that with very complex underlying psychological issues with all of the characters and the thing that binds them is this notion of wanting family. They all strive to somehow connect and want an idea of what love is."

The film also stars Naomie Harris. It will be released in India on October 14 and in Maharashtra on October 22.

--IANS

dc/kr