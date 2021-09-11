'Aneethi' is the title of Vasanthabalan's next with Arjun Das 

Aneethi is the title of National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan's (Veyil, Angadi Theru)next with Arjun Das of Kaithi fame.
In the first look teaser, Arjun Das was seen breaking a door with his face covered in blood. The teaser promises to be a different film from Vasanthabalan's previous works.
Produced by Vasanthabalan's Urban Boyz Studios, Dushara Vijayan and Vanitha Vijayakumar are playing pivotal characters in Aneethi.
GV Prakash, who had composed music for Vasanthabalan's several films is scoring the songs and background score for the film.
Vasanthabalan also has Jail with GV Prakash, the film is yet to hit screens although the makers have completed the shoot and post-production works long back. Sources say that Vasanthabalan's Aneethi will hit the screens first even before Jail.
Watch the teaser here: