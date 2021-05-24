Angad Bedi shares happy photos with daughter after testing negative

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Angad Bedi on Monday shared a couple of photographs with daughter Mehr where she walks holding his hand and sits on his shoulders.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor captioned: "One step at a time.. I got you my baby girl."

Angad, who recently tested negative after a 16-day isolation period, shared the good news with his social media followers just a couple of days ago.