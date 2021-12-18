Angad Hasija enters 'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na' as Kundan

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' actor Angad Hasija is all set to enter the daily soap 'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na'. He will be seen as Kundan and his entry will bring many twists in the life of his fiance Sanjana (Diljot Chhabra).

Angad expressed his excitement on entering the show and said: "I'm really excited to be a part of it. It has been fascinating so far, the vibe on the set has been absolutely lovely, and everyone has been very warm and welcoming. I feel blessed to have bagged opportunities that have always helped me expand my reach as an artiste and learn new skill sets, and this role is another feather to the cap."