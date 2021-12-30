Angela Kukawski, business manager of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, dies in homicide

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Los Angeles-based business manager Angela Kukawski, aged 55, whose clientele includes names like rapper-singer Nicki Minaj and rapper Kanye West and the Kardashians, recently died in what appears to be a homicide, as per Variety.

A local report stated that a woman in her fifties was discovered deceased in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles. Sources confirmed to Variety that Kukawski was the woman. An arrest of the alleged murder suspect was also made by the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD.