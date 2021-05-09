Angelina Jolie: I am very warm and gentle with my children

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Actress Angelina Jolie said that she makes sure to always be very warm and gentle when it comes to her kids.

She added that this is something that she has learnt from her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with Australia's Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, she said: "My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children. That kindness and warmth is a foundation that's unbelievably important."