Angelina Jolie on playing Thena in 'Eternals'

Talking about Thena in a global press conference, Angelina said: "I was attracted to this project for many reasons. I am a fan of MCU. Was a big fan of Chloe's (Zhao, director). And then when they first talked to me about the story, really, it was the cast. It was the idea of what this family would be."

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who is all set to play the superhero Thena in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Eternals', has talked about what makes her character so interesting.

The star added that she "just wanted to be a part of this family".

"Before I even knew very much about who I was gonna play. Um, but as as I learned about Thena, and that's one of the special things that Chloe brings to this, is she's known for, bringing reality to a film."

'Eternals' also features Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. 'Eternals' will light up the screens on Diwali on November 5.

Jolie said that a lot of the stars were cast to bring out something from their own lives, "something within ourselves, that maybe we weren't even aware of. And then let it live and let it grow within the film. So, she is maybe the the most fantastic I've ever played in a superhero. And yet, my children said it was the most like me."

The actress shared that it is "hard" to talk about Thena.

"But her vulnerability, and her, what she's trying to balance. And that being able to be in the same woman who is also considered very strong. I think we often have to present to be fully together to be strong. And yet, I think she holds both, which most people do. And it's important to see it," Jolie said.

