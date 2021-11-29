Anil Bishnoi to debut in Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan thriller based on 'Money Heist'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) TV actor Anil Bishnoi is excited to join upcoming Bollywood movie 'Three Monkeys' directed by Abbas-Mustan which is based on the hit Spanish series 'Money Heist'.

The heist thriller stars Mustafa, Arjun Rampal and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles.

Anil says: "I'm really excited to be part of the movie. It will be my Bollywood debut. I'm enjoying and putting my best hard work and dedication to impress my audience. I will essay the character of a researcher and it is a very interesting role and challenging one. It was a great time and learning experience shooting with those talented actors and director."