Anil Charanjeett, Anjali Anand on their roles in web show 'Suraj Aur Saanjh'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actors Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett will be seen in the lead roles in upcoming web series 'Suraj Aur Saanjh'. While Anjali is known for television series 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and also appeared in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom', Anil has been part of movies like 'PK', 'Singh Is Bling', 'Raees' and the recent 'Shershaah'.

Talking about the show, actress Anjali Anand says: "I am very excited for 'Suraj Aur Saanjh' to finally come out to the audiences. The way it has been shot was very different. Very limited crew and everything was so minimal this time. It's the script that brought everyone together. I can't wait for it to reach the audiences. It's a pure story we are presenting it to you as best as we could in the given circumstances. I hope everybody loves watching it".

Directed by Vedd V. Rawtaani this web show revolves around the story of 'Suraj' and 'Saanjh' stuck together in lockdown. It is light-hearted humourous show.

Actor Anil Charanjeet adds: "We all were stuck at home waiting for things to start and 'Suraj Aur Saanjh' was the first project post lockdown and it can't be better than this. Who are 'Suraj Aur Saanjh', did they meet during the lockdown or before or after? That you will come to know once you see the series".

Speaking about the experience while shooting for the web show, director Rawtaani shares: "We all have witnessed the highs and lows of life during the last two years. In this time, we have shot something special that is not just entertaining but also informative. 'Suraj Aur Saanjh' is a show that a lot of couples will be able to relate to across all levels. But it's not your typical love story".

The web show is made by Vedd V. Rawtaani's maiden production house, Priya Rawtani Productions and Co-Producer Sanjana Parmar's maiden production house, House of Joy Productions. Written by Krishna K. Agrawal, the show's trailer will be out on October 7 on Zee Music Company.

--IANS

