Anil Kapoor: As you get older, only thing you should let fade are your denims

The photograph, shot in front of Grand Hotel, was clicked by Padma Shri award recipient photographer Nemai Ghosh, who passed away last year. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the black-and-white photo along with a coloured image of himself recently clicked in Mumbai. In both the photos, the actor sports faded denim pants and jacket.

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday shared a throwback photograph clicked 40 years ago in Calcutta (now Kolkata), and a vital tip on growing old gracefully.

"As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai, 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!" Kapoor wrote.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer "Animal", scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will narrate the story of two couples.

