Anil Kapoor misses his daughters, shares throwback pictures

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood's eternally suave star Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in Vikramditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK', has been missing his daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. The actor shared a few throwback pictures of his daughters on his Instagram.

Out of the three pictures shared by the superstar, two of them are from Sonam and Rhea's childhood, the third picture has the daughters posing alongside their father as they look all decked up in the Indian ethnic wear. While Sonam commented on the picture, "Miss you dad", Rhea expressed her feelings through emojis. Zoya Akhtar, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor too commented on the post.

On the work front, the actor will be soon starting with the final schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' where he will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

--IANS

