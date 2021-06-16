Anil Kapoor posts wife Sunita's photo on Instagram, says 'always looking at her in awe'

The 'Mr. India' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of Sunita as they both gaze at each other in awe!Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Always looking at her in awe! @kapoor.sunita"Celebrity followers including Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher left a string of heart emoticons in the comments section of the adorable post.Sunita herself couldn't stop herself from pouring love for her husband and posted a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.Anil's son-in-law Anand Ahuja also commented, "Nothings changed! Super Kapoor @kapoor.sunita looks the same and @anilskapoor you look at her the same."On a related note, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot on May 19 in 1984. The couple later in their life welcomed three children Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.The two recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary and the evergreen actor penned down a heartfelt note, terming his wife 'bedrock of our combined families' to mark the occasion with a carousel of pictures that features beautiful memories of the much-in-love couple.Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)