Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash attended by Arjun, Janhvi, Malaika, Shanaya and others

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party wearing an all-black ethnic attire, along with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who looked sizzling hot in a pink saree.Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor was also part of the celebrations. He wore a black hoodie paired with grey jeans. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor was seen at the Diwali party. This was her first Diwali post-wedding.The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi also looked gorgeous in their stunning ensembles. While Janhvi donned a green mirror work saree, her sister opted for a pink lehenga. Their father Boney Kapoor was also present at the party.Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture from the party, where his mother Nirmal Kapoor was seen with his daughter Shanaya. "This one is going to be my most precious picture. My beautiful Mother and my Daughter Happy Diwali #gratitude #godiskind," he captioned the picture. In the photo, Shanaya was seen dressed up in a green saree.Anil had shared a collage from the Diwali pooja at his residence. In the photos, he wore a white kurta-pyjama and prayed with folded hands. He wished his fans by writing "Happy Diwali."Meanwhile, on the film front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor.He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)