Anil Kumble unveils poster for actor Kichcha Sudeep, fans go crazy

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Anil Kumble has released a common display picture of famous actor Kichcha Sudeep to make an advance wish on his birthday to be celebrated on September 2. In his post he has written that, "happy to release my dear friend and legendary actor Kichcha Sudeep's birthday common display picture". He has also wished him to keep inspiring.

The display picture describes Kichcha Sudeep as Baadshah in bold letters. The picture depicts him sitting like a trophy in the midst of a crowded stadium and responding to the crowd. Anil Kumble has used the tagline #KingKichchaBdayCDP.

Replying to this, the elated actor Kichcha Sudeep has called it a big surprise. "What a better gift there can be from Anil Kumble sir. Honoured and humbled. This is a great surprise indeed. Thank you so much," he reacted.

Kichcha Sudeep's fans and followers are thrilled by the gesture of legendary cricketer Anil Kumble and they are sharing the post in social media platforms.

The fans were however not so happy with Covid restrictions in place, not giving them an opportunity to celebrate their favourite star's birthday.

--IANS

