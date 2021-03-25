Anil, Sonam share throwback pictures with heartfelt notes on Sunita Kapoor's birthday

The 'Neerja' actor, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared throwback photos with her mother, father, and sister Rhea Kapoor along with a lovely note.Sharing a quote by Karl Fuchs, Sonam wrote, "'Mother' is such a simple word, But to me there's meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother's love showed me the way". KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon... I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita. Happy happy birthday!" along with a string of emoticons.Sonam dropped several snippets with her mother, in which they can be seen flashing bright smiles. One of the pictures showed Sunita posing with Anil, while another snap had the mother-daughters trio posing for the camera with their faded smiles.Responding to Sonam's post, Sunita commented, "Love you so much beta , miss you so much".Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil also took to his Instagram and shared some precious pictures and a love-filled post for his wife Sunita.Pouring his heart out Anil wrote, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts."Further expressing his love, he added, "These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always."Anil and Sunita got married in the year 1984. The couple first met on the sets of 'Meri Jung'. Their children Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Bollywood actors while their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with Sonam.Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam. The 'Ram Lakhan' actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles.Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind', whose shoot kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. (ANI)