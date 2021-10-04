Animated film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' to release on Oct 29 in India

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Animated comedy adventure film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' is all set to release in India on October 29.

The film is a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot.

'Ron's Gone Wrong' features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.