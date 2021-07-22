Animated film 'Vivo' to be released on August 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Musically animated film 'Vivo' is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 6. 'Vivo' revolves around kinkajou (aka a rainforest 'honey bear', voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andres.

The upcoming film is an animated musical adventure featuring new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.It is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Brandon Jeffords and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes.The film also features the voices of Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker and Nicole Byer. (ANI)