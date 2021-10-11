Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury opens up about his upcoming movie 'Lost'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who is known for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Pink' is coming up with another movie 'Lost' featuring actress Yami Gautam.

While speaking about the inspiration behind taking the subject, the three-time National Award-winning director said, "There were many incidents that prompted me to work on the topic. One of them was when I witnessed a girl with an incredible passion and a great sense of responsibility towards her work. It got me thinking about how being responsible and committed has become a lost virtue. With 'Lost', I wanted to highlight the importance of it and also talk about hope. The film will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings."