Anirudh and Ajith to join hands again?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose music for Ajith's 61st film to be directed by H Vinoth.
So far, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai with Ajith but for their upcoming film, both the director and actor want a change, they believe Anirudh would be the right choice.
Sources say that Ajith is also likely to have two releases next year. His Valimai is scheduled to release for the Pongal holidays and the yet-untitled film with Vinoth is likely to release for Diwali.
Both the films are being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. The shoot of Thala 61 is likely to begin in January.