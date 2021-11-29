Anirudh and Ajith to join hands again?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose music for Ajith's 61st film to be directed by H Vinoth.

So far, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai with Ajith but for their upcoming film, both the director and actor want a change, they believe Anirudh would be the right choice.