Anirudh: I wasn't happy with 'Aaluma Doluma' but it became a viral hit!

Tamil cinema's most sought-after music composer Anirudh Ravichander has recently appeared in the Super Singer reality show. Sharing an unknown backstory about his viral hit Aaluma Doluma from Thala Ajith's Vedalam, Anirudh said: "I wasn't happy with the tune. Later in the night, I called director Siva to not shoot the song and convinced him that would give another song for the situation. The next day when I wake up in the evening to call Siva sir, he told me that the song's shoot is over as he liked the track. To be honest, the song wasn't satisfactory to me but the success told me that as a composer, you can't predict the reach of your songs because you have been constantly working on them. The success of Aaluma Doluma belongs to Siva sir and Ajith sir. The thing is we should only try to give our best in our work and not worry about the success".