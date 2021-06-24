Anirudh is excited to compose music for NTR!

We broke the news that Anirudh Ravichander might compose music for NTR’s 30th film. The team is now all set to announce this hotshot Tamil music director’s name very soon. Director Siva Koratala is currently occupied with the leg of production of Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Acharya’. Once he gets relieved from the shoot of ‘Acharya’, Koratala Siva will announce the cast and crew of his next movie with NTR.

For NTR and Koratala Siva’s second collaboration (#NTR30), some high-profile names have been finalized.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Anirudh Ravichander will step in. But they have not yet officially signed on the dotted line. The team has already completed negotiations with them.

Anirudh Ravichander is currently enjoying the top position in the Tamil film industry. He works for big directors and top stars mostly. Anirudh’s earlier attempt to score a big hit in Telugu for a top star like Pawan Kalyan didn’t yield good results. ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ turned out to be a flop. So, he is more excited about teaming up with another big star like NTR and top director Koratala Siva.

NTR’s fans are also excited about the news of Anirudh coming on board for this project. The film is likely to begin its regular shoot in October this year.

