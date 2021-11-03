Anirudh Ravichander delivers all the songs in 'Beast'!

Already two romantic songs have been shot by director Nelson and one more song is left, says a source close to the team. The introductory song of Vijay was also shot in Georgia.

Reports say that the leading music composer Anirudh Ravichander has delivered all the songs in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action thriller film Beast .

Produced by Sun Pictures, sources say that Anirudh is also said to have delivered a stylish theme song for the film.

Beast also has an ensemble of actors including Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu in pivotal characters.

Manoj Paramahamsa who had earlier worked in Vijay's Nanban is cranking the camera for the film and the National Award-winning Anbariv duo is choreographing the action scenes.

Beast is likely to hit the screens for the Summer Holidays of 2022.