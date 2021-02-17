Anirudh Ravichander heaps praise on Vignesh and Nayanthara!

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has heaped praise on both Vignesh ShivN and Lady Superstar Nayanthara for picking the right content for their newly launched production house Rowdy Pictures.

Launching the title poster of Rowdy Pictures' new film Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream, Anirudh Ravichander tweeted:" Happy to launch the title of a very cute love story #WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecream @vinayakv_ a superb talent debuts as director, produced by @Rowdy_Pictures @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara who always pick up and make superb content! All the best for yet another super success".