Anirudh Ravichander heaps praise on Vignesh and Nayanthara!

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has heaped praise on both Vignesh ShivN and Lady Superstar Nayanthara for picking the right content for their newly launched production house Rowdy Pictures.
Launching the title poster of Rowdy Pictures' new film Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream, Anirudh Ravichander tweeted:" Happy to launch the title of a very cute love story #WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecream @vinayakv_ a superb talent debuts as director, produced by @Rowdy_Pictures @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara who always pick up and make superb content! All the best for yet another super success".
The film will be directed by newcomer Vinayak, a former associate of Vignesh. The rest of the cast and crew of the film is yet to be officially confirmed.
Rowdy Pictures is currently producing Nayanthara's Netrikann, procured the distribution rights of Koozhangal which won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, and they are also bankrolling Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.