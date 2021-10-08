Anirudh Ravichander roped in for the 'Jersey' Hindi remake!

The National Award-winning Telugu film Jersey starring Nani had a soul-stirring background score and songs by Anirudh Ravichander. But when the Hindi remake of the same film with Shahid Kapoor was announced, there were reports that the Sachet-Parampara duo would be composing the music.

But now, we hear that Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director of Jersey(Telugu and Hindi )has roped in Anirudh Ravichander for the Hindi remake as he feels that the composer's work is the soul of the film.

Anirudh is super busy with multiple films including Vijay's Beast, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor and Don, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Jr. NTR's next, Indian 2, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal besides the Jersey Hindi remake. In his career, Anirudh was never busy with so many films and this is the first time, he is simultaneously working in multiple films.