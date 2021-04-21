Anirudh Ravichander to join hands with Aanand L Rai?

Aanand L Rai is a popular name in Bollywood, thanks to his hit films like Raanjhanna and Tanu Weds Manu . He is also known for extracting the best from his music composers. AR Rahman is the music composer for Aanand's Raanjhanna and his upcoming film Atrangi Re with Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan.

The latest update is that South India's sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander is likely to join hands with Aanand L Rai for a possible film. Bollywood media houses have reported that the talks have been initiated and an official announcement would be out very soon.

Ever since Kolaveri Di, Anirudh has been getting a lot of offers from Hindi but he is waiting for the right project. Earlier, he composed a track in Bejoy Nambiar's David. After the stupendous success of Master, Anirudh has been getting several offers from Bollywood these days.