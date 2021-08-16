Anirudh to compose music for NTR's next?

Anirudh Ravichander was supposed to compose music for NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava but after the failure of the film's director Trivikram Srinivas's previous film Agnyathavaasi, the composer walked out of the film.

Now, sources from the Telugu film industry say that Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose music for NTR's upcoming film with director Koratala Siva. Siva is currently working with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya. Sources say that for NTR's film, Pooja Hegde is likely to play the female lead.