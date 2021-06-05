Anita Hassanandani: Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl Puri, It is not true

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to social media on Saturday to express her shock and disbelief over the news of "Naagin 3" co-star Pearl V. Puri being arrested for allegedly molesting and raping a minor.

"Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri," Anita Hassanandani shared in an Instagram post using the hashtag #ISTANDWITHPEARL.