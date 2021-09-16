Anjali Tatrari, Avinesh Rekhi to play leads in royal saga 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa'

'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa' captures the story of Krisha Chaturvedi, a girl who has always dreamt of being swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour, and what happens after the day the universe manifests her dream and it all comes true. Anjali Tatrari will be seen essaying the role of Krisha Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, embodying the swagger and charisma of the blue-blooded royalty will be actor Avinesh Rekhi as Prince Devraj, the current heir of the royal family of Ambikapur. Devraj's family still lives in the glory of the Rajwadas and are staunch believers of tradition.

Talking about the show and her character, Anjali revealed: "My character, Krisha, is a simple girl who is on the brink of an extraordinary journey that is about to change her life forever. What happens after she meets this prince charming and their journey to their 'happily ever after' forms the crux of the show. There is an interesting twist to my character that you will see once the show starts and it will surely keep the audience hooked."

Avinesh Rekhi added: "I am very excited about 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Na' as I feel it is quite different from all the shows that I've been a part of till date. I look forward to playing a royal character for the first time and hope my fans enjoy seeing me in this regal, blue-blooded avatar."

'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa' is currently on floors in Udaipur. The show will soon release on Zee TV.

