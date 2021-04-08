  1. Sify.com
  4. Anjali Tatrari recalls mom's reaction when she used swear word the first time

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 20:21:24hrs
Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Television actress Anjali Tatrari, who is part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", recently shot for a sequence where the youngest member of the house uses a swear word, which becomes a matter of concern in the household.

Anjali says the scene reminded her of the time she had used a swear word for the first time in front of her mother and the way the latter had reacted to it.

"When I first used a swear word -- I think I was in 10th standard -- mom was puzzled and shocked at the same time. Her reaction was such as if I had committed a crime," she recalls.

"The funny thing was that she was so flabbergasted that it took her a good 10 minutes to come up to me and tell me, very pleasantly, 'speaking swear words reveals a lot more about you than the one you are using it against'," she says.

The actress adds that this reaction was justified as she had always been a very disciplined child.

"I think the reason for her to have this reaction was right at the time because I was a very obedient and studious kid and such words did not suit my personality," she says.

"Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

anj/vnc

