Anjali to reprise Nimisha Sajayan's role in 'Nayattu' remake?

We at Sify.com had earlier reported that Allu Arjun's Geetha Arts have procured the Telugu remake rights of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Nayattu.
The latest is that Anjali is the front runner to reprise Nimisha Sajayan's role in the Telugu version. If all goes well, Satya Dev will reprise Kunchacko Boban's role and Rao Ramesh is likely to play Joju George's role. Anjali is also playing a pivotal role in Shankar's film with Ram Charan.
There is a buzz that Gautham Vasudev Menon would be directing the Tamil version but the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.
Hindi star John Abraham holds the Hindi remake rights of Nayattu, which is streaming now on Netflix.
Written by Shahi Kabir, Martin Prakkat is the director of the original Malayalam version.