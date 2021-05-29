Anjana and Chandran file a complaint against online harassment

TV host and actress Anjana Rangan and her husband Chandran have filed a complaint to the Cybercrime cops after the former has been getting obscene messages from a particular phone number. Anjana says that the messages are scary.

"I take this platform at times of pandemic seeking help from @tnpoliceoffl. +91-96557-12265 constant abusive vulgar harassment from this number and @instagramaccount to my wife. There’s already a cybercrime complaint against an abuser at the Office of the CoP, Chennai", tweeted Chandran who debuted in Tamil cinema with Prabhu Solomon's Kayal.