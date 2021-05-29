Anjana and Chandran file a complaint against online harassment

TV host and actress Anjana Rangan and her husband Chandran have filed a complaint to the Cybercrime cops after the former has been getting obscene messages from a particular phone number. Anjana says that the messages are scary.
"I take this platform at times of pandemic seeking help from @tnpoliceoffl. +91-96557-12265 constant abusive vulgar harassment from this number and @instagramaccount to my wife. There’s already a cybercrime complaint against an abuser at the Office of the CoP, Chennai", tweeted Chandran who debuted in Tamil cinema with Prabhu Solomon's Kayal.
Anjana who hosted many big audio launch events also took her Twitter page to raise the issue.
"Went through a tough time couple of years back coz of the same issue and solved with the help of cybercrime. What bothers me is the resemblance! I get a lot of vulgar Dm’s which I block but these dm’s stand out and it's scary!", tweeted Anjana