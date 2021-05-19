Ankit Gulati: Villains have overshadowed the heroes

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Ankit Gulati, who is currently seen in the television show "Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali", feels nowadays villains overshadow the heroes in films and shows.

"Earlier, the villain was one of the hated characters in a show and most actors didn't prefer a negative role. Now, the times have changed and there are movies and shows where villains have overshadowed the heroes. At times they are loved more than the hero. I enjoy the hateful love of my audience for my grey-shade roles," he says.