Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen as the antagonist Vyom on the show "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar", says he has never tried to compete with his peers.

Ankit adds that, for him, learning from others is more important than trying to be better than them.

"I have never believed in competition, I believe if one has complete focus on skill development and the job assigned, there would be no space left to compete with anyone. I thrive on learning from others rather than compete with them," he told IANS.