Ankit Tiwari's song 'Ek mohabbat' is based on betrayal

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set for the release of his next single titled 'Ek mohabbat' which he has sung together with Bandana Sharma.

The song written by Tanveer Gazi and composed by Jaan Nisar Lone is based on the concept of betrayal.

Directed by Adhikesh Bhargav and Nirav Purohit, the video features Akshay Kharodia, Sanaya Pithawalla and Anmol Verma.