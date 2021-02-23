Ankit Tiwari's song 'Taarifein' in top 10 of Billboard Triller Global Charts

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Singer Ankit Tiwari's new non-film song Taarifein has retained its position in the top 10 list of Billboard Triller Global Charts for the second two consecutive weeks.

"I am over the moon. This is extremely exciting. To see a song you loved get so much love and appreciation globally, is a wonderful feeling. I am elated!" said a naturally excited Ankit.