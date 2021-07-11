Ankita Lokhande begins shooting for 'Pavitra Rishta'

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Ankita Lokhande is back to the sets of the show, which had made her and Sushant Singh Rajput a household name 12 years ago.

Yes, the popular daily soap "Pavitra Rishta" is returning to the screen!

Ankita reprises her role as Archana while actor Shaheer Sheikh is set to essay Manav, the character originally played by late Sushant, and later Hiten Tejwani.