Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of her wedding, advised bed rest

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who will soon get married to Vicky Jain, was admitted to a hospital following an injury to her leg.

The actress sprained her leg during the dance practice with Vicky for the 'Sangeet' ceremony after which she was rushed to hospital.

Although Ankita has been discharged from the hospital, doctors have advised her bed rest for a few days. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time and are all set to marry at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on December 14.