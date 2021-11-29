Ankur Bhatia confirmed for second season of 'Crackdown'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who made a mark with his work in the International Emmy-nominated crime thriller series 'Aarya', has been roped in for the second season of spy thriller 'Crackdown'.

The show has garnered a lot of appreciation and praise for its gripping storyline and the performances of its stellar starcast that includes names like Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajesh Tailang, in addition to Ankur.