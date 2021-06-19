Ankur Bhatia gets nostalgic as 'Aarya' completes one year

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia feels his negative role of Sangram in the web show "Aarya" helped in establishing him as a strong performer. The series completed one of release on Saturday.

"It has been a magical journey and the show will always remain special to me. It gave me recognition as an actor and made me a household name. The memories while shooting the show are etched in my mind and whenever I remember them they bring a smile on my face," Ankur tells IANS.