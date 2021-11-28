Ankur Bhatia to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial?

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who has starred in films such as 'Haseena Parker', 'Sarbjeet' and 'Bhavai', is rumoured to have stepped aboard an action thriller to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
After having won hearts with his portrayal of Sangram in the series 'Aarya', Ankur is conjectured to be part of Zafar's upcoming directorial, a Hindi adaptation of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'.
A source said: "Ankur will be seen playing the role of a crazy and wacky man, who's pivotal to the narrative of the film. Not much can be revealed about his role, but it is sure to be one of the highlights of his career."
If sources are to be believed, the actor is now part of an ensemble cast that includes Shahid Kapoor.
--IANS
