Ankur Bhatia to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial?

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who has starred in films such as 'Haseena Parker', 'Sarbjeet' and 'Bhavai', is rumoured to have stepped aboard an action thriller to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

After having won hearts with his portrayal of Sangram in the series 'Aarya', Ankur is conjectured to be part of Zafar's upcoming directorial, a Hindi adaptation of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'.