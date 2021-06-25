Anna Ben starrer 'Sara’s' to release on OTT

Sara’s, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, will release on Amazon Prime Video. July 5 is the release date.
A song from the movie Mele Vinpadavukal… was released this week. The song has a group of friends, including the lead pair of Sunny Wayne and Anna Ben, going for a trip to a hilly region.
The cast of Sara’s includes Anna Ben’s dad Benny P Nayarambalam, who is a well-known scriptwriter.
The shooting of the movie was completed as per Covid regulations.
Jude Anthany Joseph has earlier directed Ohm Shaanthi Oshaana and Oru Muthassi Gadha.