Anna Ben starrer 'Sara’s' to release on OTT

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 10:22:54hrs
saras

Sara’s, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, will release on Amazon Prime Video. July 5 is the release date.

A song from the movie Mele Vinpadavukal… was released this week. The song has a group of friends, including the lead pair of Sunny Wayne and Anna Ben, going for a trip to a hilly region.

The cast of Sara’s includes Anna Ben’s dad Benny P Nayarambalam, who is a well-known scriptwriter.

The shooting of the movie was completed as per Covid regulations. 

Jude Anthany Joseph has earlier directed Ohm Shaanthi Oshaana and Oru Muthassi Gadha. 

