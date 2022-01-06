'Annaatthe' actress Meena, family members test positive for Covid

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Tamil actress Meena, who was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe', has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement.

She wrote, "First visitor to my home in 2022, Mr Corona. It liked my entire family. But I'm not letting it stay. Beware people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don't let it spread. Keep us in your prayers."